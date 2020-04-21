Weather Blog: Cold with snow showers overnight

Good afternoon!

A cold fronts swings through this evening, putting an end to widespread rain, but allowing for scattered snow showers to bubble up overnight. Those snow showers may amount to a dusting up to an inch or two above 1500′, but most will find no new accumulation. The temp falls into the 20s as the wind turns to out of the northwest. Gusts to 30 mph stick around through the first half of Wednesday.

Snow will retreat to mountain summits then taper tomorrow under a slowly clear sky. The temp doesn’t recover much, regardless of how much sun we find, maxing out in the mid 30s to low 40s. Wednesday night, finally clear and calm with a temp in the upper teens to mid 20s.

Thursday, mostly sunny and a tad warmer, though still well below average, near 50 degrees. Thursday night, increasing clouds. Near 30 degrees. Friday, most remain dry though clouds stick around. A wave passing through southern New England brings a chance for rain to southern Vermont and southern New Hampshire. Back to the sunshine on Saturday. Mid 50s. Rain is never far away, however, in April and returns Sunday to Monday.

Have a marvelous Wednesday! Stay warm!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault