Weather Blog: Colder, drier air; snow showers mid-week

Most areas on Monday saw high temperatures reach the 50s (that’s 10 to 15 degrees above average!) as southerly winds gusted out of the south drawing in milder air ahead of a cold front that has made its way through.

Any leftover showers will transition to some snow showers as colder air works in.

Some scattered flurries and snow showers are still possible during the overnight hours into early Tuesday. Best chance at any accumulation would be across higher terrain.

Eventually, the drier air does win out for Tuesday. Temperatures will only reach the low 30s on Tuesday with a blend of clouds and sunshine. A few scattered flurries can’t be ruled out, especially across the north country.

The next weather system to impact the area will be on Wednesday when some light snow is possible. Right now, it’s looking like a minor event with a coating up to two inches of snow expected.

Light snow and flurries break out during the morning hours but overall minor impacts are expected at this time.

Snow showers will linger into the afternoon especially across southern and eastern areas.