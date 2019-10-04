Weather Blog: Coldest night of the season so far







Good evening!

The coldest temperatures of the season so far set in tonight with lows bottoming out as cold as the low 30s to mid 20s. Frost and freeze headlines are in place, for many signaling the end of the growing season. The sky will be partly cloudy to mostly clear and that breezy north wind of the day settles.

Tomorrow is the pick of the weekend! Saturday brings ample sunshine, with those chilly morning temps rebounding into the upper 40s to low and mid 50s. Mostly clear Saturday night; 30s to near 40 degrees. Sunday starts with some sun, but clouds increase by the afternoon with scattered, mainly light showers arriving to close out the weekend. Near 60 degrees.

Unfortunately, rain becomes more widespread, and heavy at times, Sunday night into Monday. Rainfall totals may exceed one inch in spots with minor flooding possible. Low 60s. Showers wind down Tuesday with the rest of the week playing out on a much quieter (and sunnier) note.

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault