Weather Blog: Expect a soggy mid-week

Monday Morning’s got me feeling pretty sleepy! Who’s with me!

Clouds are moving in ahead of a front that doesn’t have a lot of rain with it. Any outdoor plans today? I’d grab the rain jacket to be safe, but if you’re going from the car to the office, it’s safe to leave it home.

High pressure takes control of the forecast for Tuesday leading to a gorgeous day with sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid 60’s. One more quite day before active weather is back into the forecast mid-week.

For Wednesday not one… but two areas of low pressure are barreling to the Northeast mid-week. One is off of the Great Lake, the other off of the coast, both will create some gusty winds and put down big time rainfall totals between 0.5-1.0″

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley