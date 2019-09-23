Weather Blog: First day of Autumn… sure doesn’t feel like it!

Autumn arrived at 3:50 AM Monday morning… and boy it doesn’t feel like it! Temperatures just after 8:30 AM are about 10 degrees above our average high temperatures for this time of year.

And the dewpoints aren’t helping out either… I was regretting taking my air conditioner out of the window!

Here is how the rest of the forecast is shaping up:

Today: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers early, with another round of showers and a few rumbles of thunder by afternoon. Breezy with winds S @ 10-15 gust up to 25. Temps climb to near 80, with depoints in the mid 60’s.

Tonight: Showers wrap up after midnight. Mostly cloudy with temps falling to the upper 50’s to low 60’s

Tuesday: Mix of clouds and sunshine, with a slight chance for showers. Mid to upper 60’s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Near 70°

Thursday: Scattered showers. Low 70°

Friday: Mostly sunny. Low to mid 70’s