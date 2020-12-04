Weather Blog: Growing confidence in a weekend snow storm… for some

Friday is starting off with some light rain and snow shower depending on elevations. All thanks to some lake effect band coming off of Ontario we keep the chance for a few showers through the afternoon. Accumulations will be relatively light, with about a dusting to 2 inches for the NEK and Adirondacks.

Most of the precip will wrap up as we move into the evening, with partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight as temperatures fall to the mid 30’s

Let’s discuss the weekend…

We are finally seeing a bit more consistency in the weather models to get a handle on how much snow to expect, but we are still only moderately confident about the forecast.

Moving into Saturday… The first part of the day will be dry but cloudy, but as we head past lunch time the first band of light snow will push in. Snow will reach as far west as the spine of the Green Mountains, meaning that the Champlain Valley, and much of the North Country will miss out on our first big snow of the season. It’s a very different story in eastern Vermont, as they are much closer to the center of low pressure and will likely see some heavier band push in, adding to the snow totals.

Speaking of totals… let’s talk about how much snow you’ll see in your back yard!

Like I said earlier, don’t expect much in the Champlain Valley and North Country. Downwind of Lake Ontario may benefit from a few lake effect snow shower, but still that’s only going to bring a dusting to 2 inches.

The Northeast Kingdom is likely going to get the jackpot from this storm (at least for Vermont) and I know Burke mountain and all the winding snowmobile trails will benefit from a nice layer of fresh snow! While there is still a significant amount of uncertainty, a widespread 4-6″ is looking likely with the higher elevations in Essex county nearing 10-12″+

Again there is still a ton of uncertainty with this storm so please check back in as we move into Saturday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley