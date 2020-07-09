Weather Blog: Hazy, Hot & Humid!

Today: Hazy hot and humid, with a slight chance for an afternoon shower in the higher terrain. Temperatures climb to the low to mid 90’s in the valleys. Upper 80’s to low 90’s through the higher terrain, with heat index values nearing 100°

Tonight: Warm and muggy, with temperatures falling into the low 70’s

Friday: Copy and paste of Thursday’s forecast, with hazy hot and humid conditions and a few more clouds for the afternoon. Low 90’s with heat index values nearing 100°

The weekend forecast is looking very wet with a sub tropical low-pressure system pushing right over the Northeast. It could be the beneficial rain we are looking for to help with our drought conditions

Moderate drought conditions have expanded from southern Vermont north to Addison County, and the Saint Lawrence River Valley has reached severe drought conditions!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley