It’s a sloppy start to the day as a warm front continues to lift north across New England. There’s a wintry mix to detail across the southern Adirondacks, southern Greens and Whites, the NEK, and for much of New Hampshire. It’s creating icy roadways and sidewalks for morning commutes to school and work. You will need to slow down and carve out some extra time to arrive safely. Winter weather advisories are in place for now and will expire at varying times throughout today and tomorrow morning. Bottom line, slow down and drive safe if you have to be out and about this morning.

We will catch a little break from the precipitation this afternoon as temperatures rise above freezing and a secondary area of low pressure forms to our south. Temperatures rising into the upper 30s to low 40s today will be significant as any leftover precipitation for the second half of the day is expected to be just plain rain showers.

Also, as another bout of moisture approaches for late tonight, temperatures will hold steady due to the clouds and additional precipitation. That means an all rain event as the second disturbance descends upon the North Country and Upper Valley overnight. Downpours and heavy rain are likely along with gusty south winds of 15-30 mph. Rainfall totals will average 1/2″ – 1″. Impacts will include wet/slick roadways, puddling/ponding/hydroplaning risks, poor visibility, and muddier rural roads. Please consider all of these elements of the forecast for late tonight into Friday morning.