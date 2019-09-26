Weather Blog: It’s a rainy Thursday afternoon

It is a beautiful start to this Thursday, with beautiful color in our sunrise at 6:44 AM over Burlington.

You’re noticing though, a lot of higher clouds starting to cover that beautiful blue skies, that cold front moving in from the west, and bringing us rain showers by late morning and early afternoon.

Today: Expect increasing clouds with rain showers by late morning in the Saint Lawerence Valley, lunchtime for the Champlain Valley, and just in time for the kiddos to get off the bus. Breezy with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph especially in the Champlain Valley. Rainfall totals reach up to 0.5″ with the temperature climbing to near 70°

Tonight: Rain showers end after midnight. Partly to mostly clear with temps in the mid to upper 40’s

FRIYAY: A few areas of patchy fog to start. Mostly sunny with temps in the upper 60’s

Saturday: Increasing clouds, rain showers by afternoon. Low 70’s

Sunday: Decreasing clouds with sunshine by afternoon. Low to mid 60’s

Monday: Mostly sunny. Upper 60’s

Happy Thursday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

