Weather Blog: Messy mix, creating tough travel, possible power outages Sunday

What a messy storm to forecast! We are finally getting a bit of clarity as to what will happen Sunday as a very messy mix of precip moves in overnight.

Here is what we’re looking at:

Expect rain, sleet, freezing rain, and snow to move into southern zones after midnight, tracking northward reach the NEK by mid to late morning.

As our low tracks to our south, places in Eastern Vermont, and New Hampshire will see the highest totals, anywhere between 3-6″, while Western Vermont and the North County can expect a dusting to 2 inches.

This is still a pretty uncertain forecast, with any shift in our low-pressure system to the north or south or shift in our temperatures creating a shift in our total.

Snow will wrap up after dark Sunday night, and Monday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Have a great Sunday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley