Weather Blog: Mixed bag followed by seasonable chill

Stepping outside tonight for many of you will be accompanied by “ugh”. Yes, I know, and I feel that too! Whether you are a summer or winter lover, you can both agree 35 degrees with plain rain is no fun. That is exactly what we will see through the night across the Champlain Valley. A low pressure to our south and east will throwback bouts of relatively mild and moist air. This will allow for a very elevation based precipitation event. We are not looking at any crazy amounts, however, once you get above about 1500-2000 feet, some snow/sleet (up to one inch of snow + glaze of ice) will be possible. A few ice pellets may mix in with rain at lower elevations, but roads will remain wet not white for a good chunk of us. A slick spot of two is possible on any dirt roads and higher summit roads. The best chance for running into spots like that will be across the Adirondacks and the Green Mountains.

Sunday will start off mostly dry under cloudy conditions, temperatures will be fairly steady into the middle 30s. Just after lunch time we should expect some scattered snow shower (rain/snow mix across valley locations) activity for most of the area. This will be light snow, however, the western slopes of the Greens might have spots of locally moderate snow. The snow should be done by late Sunday night. A general 1-2 inches of snow is likely. For any higher summits 3-4 inches of snow is possible. Roads will be slushy at worse, considering temperatures slightly above freezing.

Monday will continue to be unsettled with rain/snow showers on and off, along with temperatures in the middle 30s. Mid to late next week dries out and we will see more sunshine starting Wednesday, however, much colder. Highs in the 20s and lows in the teens! Nothing intense, but a seasonable chill no doubt.

~ Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki