Weather Blog: Mopping up after the first snowstorm of the season.

All eyes are on the back edge of the storm. It has cleared the Saint Lawerence Valley, with its eye set on the Champlain Valley in the next couple of hours.

One final push of snow through the valley is still causing poor visibilities, and roads in many spots are still snow-covered.

Take it slow, leave enough distance between you and the car in front of you and pack your patience. It’s a slow go this Tuesday morning.

As the snow wraps up, arctic air drains into the region, bringing Vermont, New York, and New Hampshire some of the coldest air we’ve seen since last winter. Heading out to shovel or maybe play in the snow? Make sure you got your layers on! Windchill values will be in the single digits this afternoon!

And the cold air continues through Wednesday with overnight low dipping into the single digits, with sub-zero wind chills.

Here is how the rest of the forecast is shaping up:

Today: The back edge of the snow is moving into Clinton County, our of the region by lunchtime! Snow showers linger for the rest of the afternoon, with little to no additional accumulations. Temperatures climb to the low to mid 20’s with windchills in the teens and single digits.

Tonight: A few scattered snow showers. COLD. Single digits and teens.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds with a few scattered snow showers. COLD! Upper teens to low 20’s

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds with a few light flurries. Upper 20’s to low 30’s

Friday: A few rain and snow showers. Upper 30’s

Saturday: Sunny. Upper 20’s

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Mid 30’s

Enjoy the snow!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley