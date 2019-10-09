Weather Blog: Most stay dry, as clouds build into the region

Clouds are rotating into our area ahead of a low-pressure system that has planted itself off the coast of Southern New England.

Those clouds will be about all we see in our area from that system as well as a few scattered showers in the southernmost counties of Vermont and New Hampshire.

Here’s how the rest of the forecast is shaping up:

Today: Patchy fog to start, otherwise partly sunny with temps in the low 60’s

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Near 40°

Thursday: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers south. Low 60’s

Friday: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers south. Low 60’s

Saturday: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers by later afternoon/early evening. Upper 50’s

Sunday: A few early showers. A mix of sun and clouds. Upper 50’s