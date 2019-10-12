Weather Blog: Picture-perfect Sunday

Good evening!

Another gorgeous Fall day closes out the weekend for us Sunday. Tonight, a quick-moving line of light showers cruises through northern New York and Vermont with an overall uptick in cloud cover holding nighttime temps to the 40s. Those clouds decrease very quickly Sunday morning, however, getting us back to sunny skies. The temp rebounds into the upper 50s to low 60s with a light south wind.

Monday, a disturbance passes by allowing for a brief increase in clouds. A stray mountain sprinkle is possible, but most remain dry and there’s still plenty of valley sunshine to be had. The morning temp bottoms out in the 30s to low 40s, before climbing back up into the low 60s by the afternoon. 30s to low 40s again Monday night, then more sunshine Tuesday and upper 50s. Our next best chance for rain comes with a larger low moving by Wednesday into Thursday. Thursday night into Friday may feature a few mountain snow showers to close it all out.

Have a great Sunday! Enjoy that gorgeous weather!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault