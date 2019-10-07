Weather Blog: Rain wraps up Monday night







Good evening!

Monday’s persistent rainfall finally tapers off this evening, from west to east, with the last showers exiting the Connecticut River Valley around midnight. Clouds clear shortly thereafter as dense fog develops by daybreak Tuesday, particularly near waterways. One-day rainfall totals came in for most around 1-2″.

The temp tonight drops into the 40s, to near 50° in the immediate Champlain Valley. Once that morning fog finally gives way Tuesday, it’s all sunshine taking us into the afternoon. Near 60°. Light north wind 5-10 mph. Tuesday night, mostly clear with patchy fog. 30s to around 40°. More sunshine follows for Wednesday. Again, low 60s.

Late week, an area of low pressure spins to the south with a noticeable uptick in cloud cover, especially over southern Vermont and New Hampshire. A handful of showers near the Massachusetts border can’t be ruled out, but most stay dry until the weekend. Steady temps bounce back-and-forth between the 30s to around 40° at night and near 60° during the afternoon.

Have a great day!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault