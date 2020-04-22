Weather Blog: Record cold possible tonight

Good afternoon!

Snow showers finally wind down this evening with a gradually clearing sky overnight. The temp will plummet, reaching down into the teens to low 20s for most, with single digit low temps possible in colder Adirondack hollows. This may tie or break records in many spots. The wind will finally settle, though, hooray! It’s out of the west at just 5-10 mph by Thursday morning.





Tomorrow is mostly sunny with the temp rebounding into the mid to upper 40s. That’s certainly a more comfortable day, but still running about 10 degrees below average for late April. Clouds increase Thursday evening as a low moves into southern New England. On the northern periphery rain, and more likely snow showers will spread north into southern Vermont and New Hampshire. Low temp, near 30 degrees. Slick travel may be possible early Friday morning. Mostly cloudy to partly sunny Friday. Near 50 degrees.

Saturday is the better bet this weekend for outdoor activities and chores. It’s mostly sunny. The day starts in the low to mid 30s but ends in the mid 50s. Rain returns Sunday afternoon with showers, and perhaps snow again, lingering into Monday.

Have a terrific day!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault