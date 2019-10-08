Weather Blog: Seasonable with more clouds hanging around







Good evening!

It’s been a beautiful Tuesday, though thin, high clouds have slowly been spreading north as a coastal storm spins near the mid-Atlantic. This storm will wreak havoc on coastal New England with big surf and 60 mph wind gusts, but largely leaves us be – aside from that pesky cloud cover.

Tonight is mostly clear and the temp will drop into the chilly 30s. Wednesday starts with some sunshine and patchy fog, but once again clouds will stream north leaving us overcast to finish out the day south and partly cloudy north. The temp hits a seasonable high in the upper 50s to low 60s with a light north or east wind. Thursday and Friday are mostly cloudy south with a few light showers possible and partly cloudy north. The temp bounces back-and-forth between the 40s at night and near 60 degrees during the day. A front sneaks through Saturday night bringing a quick round of scattered rain.

Have a good evening!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault