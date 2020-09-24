Weather Blog: Seasonably warm temperatures through the weekend

It’s a beautiful start to the day, sunrise was at 6:43 AM and there are a few fair weather clouds over head in the Champlain Valley.

Today’s forecast will be very similar to yesterday, as another cold front sinks southward, bringing a mix of sun and clouds for northern zones along the International Border and a bit more sunshine south of Middlebury. There is also a small chance for a spot shower or sprinkle, although just like yesterday- most will remain dry.

Temperatures are still creeping up, into the low to mid 70’s this afternoon.

Although Friday’s forecast was looking very sunny earlier this week, Thursday front isn’t moving as quickly as we originally expected, meaning it’s lagging over the region keeping us under a northwest wind, and stuck with a mix of sun and cloud and a spot shower chance. Temperatures climb to the mid 70’s

Saturday forecast is staying sunny! And WARM! Temperatures will feel summer-like, climbing into the mid to upper 70’s nearing 80°

Sunday is looking breezy, with a southerly wind gusting up to 30 mph especially for in the Champlain Valley. Skies will start off mostly sunny, but clouds will build in for the afternoon.

Showery weather is settling for the start of next week! We Need The Rain!

Happy Thursday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley