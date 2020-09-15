Weather Blog: Smoky skies muting mostly sunny days

BRRRR! I don’t know about you but I had a couple of extra blankets on my bed last night, and the house was cold this morning!

A couple of spots also saw the first frost/ freeze! Here is an awesome shot from Montpelier of the sugar coated plants.

Temperatures will warm up nicely into the mid 60’s thanks to mostly sunny skies, unfortunately that sunshine will look a little muted as smoke from wildfire in the west are moving into the higher levels of our atmosphere. The good news is it’s so high up that is not causing any air quality issues.

It’s another hazy (but mostly sunny) day Wednesday, with a breezy southerly wind at 10-20 mph. Temperatures are climbing above average in the mid to upper 70’s

And then we cool off big time!

Thursday brings an early morning cold front, that passes through without much fan fair, and only about a tenth to quarter of an inch of rain.

Skies clear out behind the front and we’re cold again Friday morning, with lows falling back into the 30’s and low 40’s in the valleys.

Friday will be noticably cooler, with full sunshine (no smoke insight) and temperatures only climbing into the mid to upper 50’s

Temperatures remain cool through the weekend, moderating slight by the start of next week.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley