Weather Blog: Snowflakes to fly Monday night

Interesting start to the day, with a wide range of temperatures from the upper 20’s and low 30’s in the Saint Lawrence River Valley to the single digits (even a few spots below zero) in the Northeast Kingdom!

Saranac Lake rarely finds itself in the “warm spot” category, but this morning it all comes down to cloud cover! Clear skies over the NEK allowed temperatures to plummet into the single digits, but a blanket of clouds over the North Country have kept temps insulated in the 20’s

All our temperatures catch up to each other this afternoon, and cloud cover filters in and temperatures climb to the upper 20’s to low 30’s

By afternoon we’ll be tracking some light snow showers, pushing in with a weak upper level disturbance. Snow showers should kick off by mid afternoon, with light accumulations between a dusting to 0.5″ for most. Heads up for the evening drive, with snow falling you might run into a few slick spots!

Snow showers continue to fall very lightly overnight, and through the start of Tuesday, especially along the international border.

Clouds and a few left over flurries will hang around for Tuesday, same story for Wednesday, as temperatures climb to the low to mid 30’s

Wednesday Night and through the first part of the day Thursday another band of snow showers will work into the region, but accumulations will once again be light.

Active weather is with us as we move into the weekend, with a low pressure system passing by late Friday night and early Saturday morning. Right now expect a mix of rain and snow depending on elevations, but there is still a lot of moving part to this storm so stay tuned!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley