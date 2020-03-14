Weather Blog: Spring in the Forecast

Good Saturday evening to you. Today was pretty nice for the most part. Temperatures climbed into the mid 40’s for most of the region and the sun was shining. The only real problem I can think of was that wind. Winds were still blowing 15-20 MPH and sometimes gusting above 30. The good news is the winds begin to subside tonight.

Tonight looks good weather wise temperatures will fall back into the lower 20’s across the region. Again, the only problem is that little bit of wind that sticks around. With that wind the windchill’s will be in the teens and single digits south up north, the temps are a little cooler in single digits if not below zero in some spots.

Finally, that wind lets up after Sunday and we then it looks like spring for the rest of the 7 day with just one little hiccup in there. Monday looks great. Sunny skies with temps climbing into the lower 40’s. Tuesday brings our next shot of rain but temps climb even more into the upper 40’s if not close to 50 in some spots. The only hiccup I can talk about is Wednesday it remains sunny but temps are only in the lower 30’s.

Have a great rest of you weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Peter Kvietkauskas