Weather Blog: Springing Forward







I hope everyone is having a great weekend. We couldn’t have asked for anything better in a Saturday in early March. The sky was a vibrant blue, the wind was light and highs hovered right around normal (36°).

Saturday night, clouds will thicken a bit but the night stays mainly dry. I can’t rule out a few flurries but overall, most us stay quiet and chilly. Lows will be in the high teens & low 20s. You’ve heard it a million times by now but in case you forgot, daylight saving time is starting and we’re skipping 2am tonight. Plan accordingly.

Sunday will be a really nice day. Expect periods of clouds and periods of sun with a relatively light wind from the south at 5-7mph. Meanwhile, highs will jump into the 40s & low 50s. The coldest spots will be the NEK and the Daks, highs there will ‘only’ be around 40°. Monday will be even warmer and just as dry. Expect a good mix of sun and clouds with widespread 50s around during the afternoon. Where clouds are thinner in southern Vermont & southern New Hampshire, there is an outside shot at 60°!

Dry weather comes to an end Monday night & Tuesday. Late Monday, some light rain and snow showers will be possible along the international border. Some of them will be here during Tuesday’s early drive. Quickly after sunrise, any mixed precip turns to plain rain and sticks with us for much of the day. I don’t think it’ll be a super soaker of a day but it’ll be wet and uncomfortable with highs straddling 50°. Our rivers should be able to handle the influx in water from the rain and melting snow but it’s something we’ll need to monitor.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Meteorologist Sean Parker