Weather Blog: Storms give way to sweltering heat

We’re starting off Wednesday with a few storms already on the radar rolling right along the international border and through the Northeast Kingdom.

These are thanks to a front sagging to the south and east, firing off showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon, some that could be strong to severe.

These storms bring the threat of small hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain.

Showers and storms wrap up after sunset, and we are warm and muggy Wednesday night as temperatures only fall to the upper 60’s and low 70’s

An area of high pressure takes control Thursday bringing tons of sunshine to help up melt! Temperatures will touch the low to mid 90’s while dewpoints remain high in the upper 60’s, combine the two and heat index values will touch the upper 90’s even near the century mark!

We’re still hot Friday, with a heat advisory in place until 7 pm.

It’s so important to stay hydrated, stay cool, check on your neighbors, and look before you lock!

Showers and storms bring ‘some’ relief by the weekend, with temperatures falling back to the upper 80’s.

Stay cool!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley