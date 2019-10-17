Weather Blog: Strong winds continue to hammer the region.

Good morning! We have been talking about it all week, and it is finally here. Our first powerful nor’easter hs brought the region gusty winds and heavy rain!

As you head out the door this morning, grab all the rain gear- rain jacket, umbrella, boots! It’s a soggy day!

Ponding on the roadways, hydroplaning, even slippery leaves are all creating problems during this morning’s commute, not to mention the gusty winds rocking the car back and forth on the highway!

With peak wind gusts between 25-35mph… and gusting even higher in some spots it’s no wonder many folks are waking up without power this morning.

Here is a look at the outages as of 9 AM

Vermont: 10,657

New York’s North Country: 609

New Hampshire: 30,586

Things settle down as we move into Thursday afternoon: Here is a look at the forecast ahead!

Today: Heavier rain tapers off to showers and drizzle by afternoon. Winds: N @ 25-35 G:40+. Upper 40’s

Tonight: A few scattered showers and drizzle. Winds: N @ 15-20. Low 40’s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few areas of drizzle, finally drying up by afternoon. Winds: NW @ 10-15 Mid 50’s

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Upper 50’s

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Low 60’s

