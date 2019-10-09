Weather Blog: Stubborn clouds stick around

Good evening!

A Nor’easter spins to our south, pivoting cloud cover back across our region and bringing a slight chance for a few showers over southern counties Thursday and Friday. Let’s break it down day-by-day.

Tonight – Partly cloudy with patchy fog, though not as dense nor widespread as the last couple mornings. Mid 30s to low 40s. Light northeast wind.

Thursday – Partly sunny over northern New York and Vermont near the Canadian border; meanwhile, mostly cloudy over central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire. A few showers are possible along and south of US Rt. 4, though only a couple hundredths to around one-tenth or two of total rainfall should be expected. Near 60. Northeast or north wind at 5-10 mph. A few occasional stronger gusts are possible on the western slopes of the Green Mountains.

Friday – Same old, same old! Plenty of cloud cover, especially south, along with a stray shower or two. Morning temp in the upper 30s to low and mid 40s; afternoon high around 60 degrees.

Saturday – Breaks of sun as that coastal storm finally cruises on off to the east. However, clouds fill back in late as a weakening front approaches from the Great Lakes. Near 60 degrees. Saturday night brings a few scattered showers, very light with little impact to outdoor activities. Mostly cloudy Sunday with a high in the upper 50s.

Have a great Thursday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault

