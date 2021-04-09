Weather Blog: Sunny and 75!

Sunrise is at 6:19 AM and boy is it a beautiful day!

Another day of potentially record breaking heat, after yesterday afternoon’s high temperature tied Burlington daily record high temperature of 73 degrees.

Today I’m forecasting 75, but the record is 76… so the chance is there that we could tie, or even break the record again!

We’ll watch as a little uptick in cloud cover moves in for the evening, and a spot sprinkle cant be ruled out but I think most will stay dry.

A mix of sun and clouds for Saturday, with temperatures once again climbing into the mid 70’s.

Cooler temperatures and afternoon showers move in for Sunday, as rainfall totals reach between 0.10″ and 0.25″- not enough to bust the drought but every drop helps!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley