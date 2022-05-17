Tonight: A few leftover showers, wrapping up past midnight allowing the clouds to clear and morning lows falling back into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Wednesday: Halfway through the week! Other than some patch morning fog we are mostly sunny and seasonably cool, with afternoon high toping out in the low to mid 60’s

Thursday: Rain showers are rolling in for the morning commute, continuing into the afternoon with a few heavy downpours. Temperatures top off in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s

Have a great evening!