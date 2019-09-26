Weather Blog: Sunshine makes a triumphant return Friday





Good evening!

Our dreary, wet Thursday comes to a close with a more promising Friday forecast looming for those with outdoor chores or adventures on tap.

Overnight, any last showers or thunderstorms wind down with clouds slowly clearing from west to east. The temp slips into the 40s with areas of fog forming in sheltered valleys. That fog mixes out by mid-morning with ample sunshine in store for the last day of the workweek. Top temp, mid to upper 60s and nearing 70 degrees in broad valleys. Light south wind 5-10 mph.

Our latest sunny stint is short-lived (again) as more rain rolls in for Saturday. It’s a partly sunny to mostly cloudy day, meaning a few breaks of blue sky are possible, but scattered showers cruise by, particularly during the afternoon and could chase you indoors. Near 70. Sunday, clouds slowly break apart again with more numerous glimpses of sun and no rain. Added bonus for leaf peepers, it will feel very Fall-like. Upper 50s to low and mid 60s.

Have a fantastic Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault