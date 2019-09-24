Weather Blog: Tuesday is feeling more fall-like than the first day of Fall

As we ushered in the new season Monday morning, Mother Nature sure wasn’t cooperating. With high temperatures climbing to the near 80 to the north, low to mid 80’s to the south and dewpoints in the mid 60’s it felt downright sticky! I bet some folks were regretting taking the air conditioning units out of the window!

Well, Tuesday is definitely feeling more fall-like than the first day of Fall, with temperatures between 10 and 15 degrees cooler than this time yesterday!

As you go about Tuesday, be prepared that you might run into a few scattered showers. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures feeling a bit raw in the low to mid 60’s.

Heres how the rest of the week is shaping up:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with temps falling to the upper 40’s to low 50’s

Wednesday: A few lingering stubborn clouds north. Partly to mostly sunny with temps in the upper 60’s

Thursday: Scattered showers especially during the afternoon and evening. Low 70’s

Friday: Mostly sunny. Upper 60’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley