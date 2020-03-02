Weather Blog: Warm up on the way!

Good Sunday evening to you once again in was a chilly one out there with temperatures only climbing into the mid and upper 20’s the good news we had more sun out there. For tonight the clouds are on the increase and temperatures fall into the mid and upper teens. Some of us may see a pop up snow shower or 2 but it will not accumulate to much. The silver lining is as we head though the first week of march temperatures hang out above average though the first part of the week.

Here is the not so great news we look a tad wet for most of the week.

Your Monday starts off cool but temps rebound nicely into the upper 30’s if not in the 40 in some spots. Overhead were dealing with a shot at some rain and snow. This is not a washout or whiteout by any means just some spotty rain and snow showers. That is how most of the week looks just occasionally dodging some rain and snow showers. But as we heads towards Wednesday temps steadily climb each day and by Wednesday we are sitting in the mid and upper 40’s. After that temps slowly fall back close to average by the weekend.

Enjoy your week!

Skytracker Meteorologist Peter Kvietkauskas