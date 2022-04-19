It’s a tumultuous Tuesday morning commute with dangerous travel conditions all across the board. The difficult morning travel comes as a winter storm barrels through New England with heavy, wet snow. The gloppy, gooey snow is sticking to everything including the sidewalks and roadways. If you plan on heading out anywhere this morning you will need to bundle up, clear off your car, and take it extra slow. There have been many reports of road debris (tree branches/limbs) and downed power lines already. It would be best to hunker down until this afternoon, if possible.

Speaking of which, the afternoon will feature highs hiking their way back into the upper 30s to low 40s. There will be a little bit of snow melt occurring which will keep road conditions less than enjoyable. Also, winds will kick in and gust upwards of 50-60 mph across the western slopes of the Greens and the Northeast Kingdom. Leftover rain/snow showers will accompany those big wind gusts for the afternoon.

All precipitation begins winding down overnight through early Wednesday morning. Snowfall totals will range from 6-12″+ in the North Country with 12-18″+ in the Adirondacks. Northern Vermont will average 2-4″+ in the Champlain and Connecticut River Valleys with a dusting to 2″ in southern portions of the Green Mountain State.

We turn the corner into midweek with a drier forecast, warming temperatures, and partly cloudy skies. The snow will likely experience big time melting by tomorrow, so skiers/snowboarders will have to take advantage of this late season winter storm today. Remain weather aware and keep it safe on those roadways. Refreezing of leftover wet surfaces overnight will lead to another slick/slippery morning commute for Wednesday.