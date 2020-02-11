Weather Blog: Wrapping up the week with snow chances

Compared to the past few mornings Tuesday’s morning drive is shaping up to be relatively quiet. But this seemingly quiet start has a few hiccups you should be aware of as you head out.

One of those being the fog! Some low hanging clouds and fog have you heading into the clouds early this morning, especially in the higher elevations. Check out the visibilities just before 9 AM

Also, a little bit of leftover moisture is creating some patchy black ice, especially on untreated surfaces.

Today- Fog clears out giving way to mostly cloudy skies with a few light rain or snow showers from late morning through early afternoon especially in South & Eastern Vermont. Temperatures climb to the upper 30’s

Tonight: A few passing snow showers. Little to no accumulation expected. Mid 20’s

Wednesday: A mix of sunshine and clouds with temperatures climbing into the mid 30’s

Thursday: Tracking snow arriving after midnight Thursday Morning, just in time for the morning drive. Roads will be slick as 2-6″ of snow falls depending on location! Stay tuned for more in the next few days.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley