Weather Blog: Rainy, windy and raw weather Sunday

Well the time has come… another nasty Nor’easter is moving on in, and plans to make your Sunday feel pretty damp, dreary and windy.

But hey, at least we had one beautiful day this weekend. Saturday was gorgeous with tons of sunshine and blue skies! Temps in many spots climbed to the low to mid 50’s too!

But all good things have to come to and end, right? A few scattered showers arrive overnight tonight, becoming more heavy and widespread by daybreak Sunday.

The first problem you’ll notice Sunday is the wind, very gusty out of the Southeast at 10-20 with gusts as high as 40 in some spots. That’s why a wind advisory is in place for southern portions of St. Lawrence and Franklin counties.

Have any Halloween decorations in the front yard? Or anything light enough to be pick up by the wind? Bring them inside or secure them before tomorrow afternoon or they will blowing around like a leaf

Rainfall totals won’t be as robust as what we saw last Thursday, but still climb to near an inch is some spots. Keeping a close watch on area rivers, but none are expected to rise above their banks!

Combine all of these issues with the fact that high temperatures will struggle to reach 50 degrees, it’s a day you’ll really want to just cozy up and binge watch a Netflix series!

Have a wonderful cozy Sunday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley