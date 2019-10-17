Skip to content
Local 22/44 News
Colchester
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Vermont
New Hampshire
New York
Video
2020 Election
What Matters This Week
National News
Morning Brew
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Submit a Story
Weather
Latest Forecast
Weather Map
Closings & Delays
SkyTracker Blog
SkyTracker Camera
Ski Report
SkyTracker Weather Team School Visits
Flight Delays
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Athlete of the Week
Catamount Country Sports
NFL
New England Nation
New York Blitz
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Living Local
The Mel Robbins Show
44’s Finest
Forever Home
This Place in History
Calendar
At the Box Office
TV Schedule
Brits Home HQ
Ski & Ride Card
Burlington Dining Card
Northeast Kingdom Dining Card
Plattsburgh Dining Card
Experts
Local Financial Expert
Local Fitness Expert
Local Gardening Expert
Local Modular Home Expert
Local Sleep Expert
Local Trades Expert
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
Brit Unscripted
Brit’s Beauty Trends
Brit’s Beauty Tips
Get Fit with Brit
About Us
Contact Information
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Closed Captioning
Work for Us
Local 22 & Local 44 Mobile App
Local 22 & Local 44 Internships
Station Tours
Search
Search
Search
SkyTracker Blog
Weather Blog: Sunshine, then rain over the weekend
Weather Blog: Split weekend forecast
Weather Blog: Light rain around Friday, too
Weather Blog: Not quite a perfect day… but close!
Weather Blog: Slightly cooler days ahead
More SkyTracker Blog Headlines
Weather Blog: A dreary morning becomes sunny by afternoon
Weather Blog: Heavy rain rolls through Tuesday night
Weather Blog: Soaking rain Tuesday Night
Weather Blog: Rain and wind return Tuesday
Weather Blog: Foggy start gives way to sunshine
Weather Blog: Tranquil start to the work week
Weather Blog: Bring on the Sunday Morning chill!
Weather Blog: Drier, chilly for the weekend
Weather Blog: Rain, wind (and mountain snow) slowly wrap up
Weather Blog: Strong winds continue to hammer the region.
Sports
High School Huddle Quarterfinals
High School Huddle Quarterfinals (Part 2)
High school field hockey quarterfinals (Oct. 24)
UVM men’s basketball transfer Daniel Giddens trades in the Deep South for Vermont
Cardinals defeat St. Mike’s in exhibition
More Sports