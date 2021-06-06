Big Heat Monday – Cooler Later

Mother Nature sure outdid herself on Sunday. Highs everywhere rocketed into the 80s & low to mid 90s with records broken in at least Plattsburgh, Montpelier and Burlington. Burlington’s previous record high stood for a while, it was 94° set back in 1925!

Sunday night, expect mostly clear skies but warm lows, only dropping to around 70°. The warm night will set the stage for the hottest day of this heat stretch on Monday. Expect a sunny day with just the smallest of storm chances; most of us miss out on the rain and watch our highs cruise into the low & mid 90s. Our forecast for Burlington is 96°, that’ll be good enough to break the current record of 94° set back in 1999. A heat advisory has been issued for the Vermont side of the Champlain Valley, parts of the Upper Valley and much of southern New Hampshire. These spots stand the best chance of having a heat index (feels like temp) in the middle & upper 90s. Heat advisory or not, do your best to stay hydrated and cool.

A better opportunity for showers and thunderstorms arrives Tuesday and Wednesday. They’ll come with a front that will likely flush this big heat out of here for a brief time. We’re still nailing down the timing of the front, if it comes through during the warmest part of Wednesday we’ll have to monitor for severe weather, stand by for more on that.

Once the front is through, it’s smooth sailing into next weekend! Highs Thursday through the weekend will fall back into mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Make it a great week!

-Meteorologist Sean Parker