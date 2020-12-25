Record warmth and rain lead to Christmas Day flooding

As a frontal boundary swings through Christmas Day from west to east, the wind will settle and rain will taper off. However, after heavy downpours overnight and a Christmas morning that brought record warmth (65 degrees in Burlington, Vt.) rapid snowmelt is already underway. As of 9 AM Friday, several Flood Warnings are active across our region with reports trickling in of water-covered roads in southern Vermont and in Essex County, NY.

Rivers are not expected to crest until Friday afternoon or evening as additional snowmelt occurs throughout the day. Many smaller streams will overflow their banks along with larger rivers. In areas of poor drainage, water will pool – and likely turn to ice tonight as the temperature dips below freezing. Drivers are asked to avoid flooded roadways. It is easy to misjudge the water depth or the condition of the road underneath or even miss underwater obstacles such as trees downed by last night’s wind or debris.





For an up-to-date map of active Flood Warnings, click here.

In a statement released this morning, VTrans said, ” VTrans has taken several calls throughout the night for downed trees and the threat remains this morning. Be prepared to stop when encountering a fallen tree and never approach downed wires/power lines.”

“Motorists are reminded to never cross a road covered in water. VTrans is monitoring the situation this evening as temperatures are expected to fall below freezing, setting up the potential threat of black ice on roadways.”

For the latest on power outages, follow the links below.

New York

Vermont

New Hampshire

For road conditions and closures, click the links below.

New England 511

New York 511