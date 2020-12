On this first day of meteorological winter, December 1st, record warmth enveloped New England with new maximum temperature records set in Burlington, Montpelier and St. Johnsbury. From the Northeast Kingdom to the Connecticut River Valley, it was short-sleeves and iced coffee early Tuesday morning.

However, though it was still quite mild in eastern New York, the warmth was really confined to New England today. You would have found much colder, more seasonable air for this point in the year with Syracuse and Washington D.C. Maxing out in the 40s and Buffalo barely inching into the upper 30s. In fact, only tropical South Florida and the Southwest saw top temps that rivaled New England today. (Some high temperatures in this posting are unofficial as of 6 PM EST.)