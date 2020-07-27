Weather Blog: Warm and muggy start to the week

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storm especially in northern parts of our region right along the international border. Some storms could be strong to severe with heavy rain and gusty winds. Temperatures climb to the low 90’s while dewpoints are uncomfortable in the low 70’s, allowing heat index values to reach the upper 90’s near 100.

Tonight: A few leftover scattered showers, temperatures fall to the low 70’s

Tuesday: A couple of shower and storms to start especially in locations south of Rt. 4. Skies will clear out by afternoon as temperatures climb to the upper 80’s while dewpoints fall throughout the afternoon into the upper 50’s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a few afternoon showers and storms. Temperatures climb to the low to mid 80’s

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a chance for showers and storm. Temperature climb to the low 80’s

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Low 80’s

Have a great week!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley