Some Hurdles On The Road To Spring

Good Sunday evening to you I hope you had a great weekend! Overall the weekend was pretty good. The sun shined nicely on both days, but it was bit cool especially as we head towards spring. The biggest issue had to be that wind though. The wind really did not let up for most of the weekend and held windchill’s today to the upper teens for most of the region. Here is the good news, as we head through tonight the wind will finally let up a bit.

Tonight, temperatures will fall back into the teens and single digits in our usual cooler spots. Since the wind is letting up though windchill will finally not be as big of a factor as compared to the last few days.

Monday, temps rise up close to 40, and it will actually feel like 40! Also, Monday is our first post 7:00PM sunset!!!! Our next weather maker comes Tuesday when a fast moving cold front swings through the region bringing with it a minor amount of snow and some rain. This will not be enough to hamper plans though. Following that cold front our high for Wednesday only climbs close to 30. But for our first day of spring we have a shot at rain but highs climb into the mid 40’s if not close to 50 in some spots.

Have a great week!!

Skytracker Meteorologist Peter Kviekauskas