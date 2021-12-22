TONIGHT: Any left over snow showers come to an end. Skies will clear and it will become bitterly cold. Lows around 15 with northwest winds diminishing to 5-10mph.

TOMORROW: Very cold start, but sunny. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 20s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clouding up in the evening with light snow showers developing toward midnight, mostly done by dawn. A coating to 2″ possible.

FRIDAY: Some roads could be a little slick early; otherwise, skies clear. Highs in the upper 20s.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Clouding back up…lows around 24.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Blend of clouds and sun with scattered snow showers possible. Highs in the low 30s.

SUNDAY: A little colder…upper 20s.

MONDAY: Sunny…upper 20s.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny…cold…upper 20s.