Weather Blog: 50/50 weekend forecast with chilly temperatures

It’s a crisp start to Friday, with a lot of left over clouds from yesterday’s slow moving cold front.

As you head out the door, grab the sunglasses! Although you might not be using them on the way into work, you’ll definitely be thankful you have them for your lunch break and as you head home this afternoon. Cloud will decrease this morning, giving way to full sunshine and bright blue skies overhead. Temperatures are feeling like Fall in the low to mid 60’s

Grab a jacket if you’re heading out for the evening as temperatures are falling back quick into the 50’s after sunset at 7:10 PM

Temperatures continue to free fall overnight, back into the low to mid 40’s in the broad valleys, upper 30’s in the higher terrain, and even closing in on the freezing mark in the colder hallow communities in the Northeast Kingdom and Adirondacks. I wouldn’t be terribly surprised in Saranac Lake and Island Pond see the upper 20’s! AH!

A frost advisory is up for both Caledonia and Essex County Vermont! If you have any veggies that are almost ready… harvest them, or any plants that need a couple more days of sunshine to bloom, cover them up or bring them in before you go to bed! They won’t be doing too well by early Saturday morning.

Saturday starts off chilly, with morning fog filling in for the valleys. That will eventually clear out giving way to full sunshine and temperatures rebounding in to the upper 60’s and low 70’s

Sunday brings the end of our sunny stretch with clouds rolling in for the morning, and rain on tap as many of you settle in to watch the Patriots play for the afternoon. Rainfall totals will be beneficial anywhere between a tenth to a quarter of an inch and winds will ramp up gusting out of the south at 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph+

Have a great weekend

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley