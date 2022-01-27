It’s a bitter start to the day with morning dipping back into the teens and twenties below zero! BRRRRR

Thankfully a southerly wind helps to rebound our highs into the teens and lower 20’s, but that southerly wind also leaves us with a wind chill that is stuck in the teens and single digits.

Light snow showers roll in overnight falling especially for the north country bringing a few slick spots for the morning drive with a dusting to 2 inches possible.

Overnight lows are in the teens which also happens to be our high temperature for Friday… falling into the single digits by afternoon.

As for our weekend storm… it’s a swing and a miss for snow lovers. Most of the flakes remain to the east of our region with only the chance for a dusting to 2 inches in Eastern Vermont and Western New Hampshire.

It is cold though… with single digit high temperatures Saturday!

Have a great Thursday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley