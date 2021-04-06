Weather Blog: 60s return Wednesday along with sunshine

Happy Tuesday!

Another sunny day in the Champlain Valley, a few more clouds in portions of the Northeast Kingdom, but still a beautiful spring day with highs that peaked in the mid to upper 50s and even lower 60s. Tonight we stay mild with lows in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

Wednesday will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds again with dry conditions. Highs will be even warmer, peaking in the lower 60s, close to 10 degrees above average for this time of year. The dry weather looks to remain into the weekend with highs peaking back near 70 degrees both Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny skies and winds south 5-10 mph.

Have great week and enjoy the quiet forecast.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn