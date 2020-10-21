Weather Blog: A bit more sun late week

Good afternoon!

Though some in far southern Vermont and southern New Hampshire have seen the sun in recent days, for most, it’s been nothing but overcast since the work week began. Thursday and Friday may not be bluebird days, but the clouds do peel back some for a pleasant end to the work week. Let’s break it down.

Tonight, showers trail off as the cold front pushes slowly off to the south and east. Some partial clearing is possible north and patchy fog could creep up on early Thursday morning commuters. The temp drops into the 40s, except for southern counties which stick to the 50s. South, then northwest wind 5-15 mph.

Thursday is partly sunny at the onset, though clouds will likely stream in after midday. They carry a slim chance at a brief, light passing shower, though many remain dry. Rainfall will be measured in just hundredths of an inch. Near 60 degrees. Light northwest wind 5-7 mph. Thursday night, mostly cloudy. Near 50 degrees.

Friday is mostly to partly sunny, though some overcast may be tough to erode out of the Upper Valley. The temp soars into the mid and upper 60s on the heels of an increasing south wind, to 10-20 mph with gusts of 30-35 mph (particularly in the Champlain Valley). This warmth and wind leads us into our next front which arrives Saturday.

There’s not a ton of rain with Saturday’s cold front, but we do dodge a few showers and we’re likely stuck with a lot of cloud cover again. Mid to upper 50s. What the front lacks in moisture, though, it makes up for in cold air. Saturday night, we dip into the upper 20s to mid 30s, then only rebound into the 40s on a mostly sunny Sunday. Wet weather returns Monday.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault