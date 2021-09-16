Weather Blog: A bit warmer Friday

Good evening!

Thursday was about as good as it gets in mid September – right on par with seasonal averages and full of sunshine. There are some slight changes for Friday and Saturday, but Sunday is a near-repeat.

Tonight – Tropical moisture streams north from a disturbance offshore and sends more cloud cover floating into southern counties and across higher terrain. Otherwise, mostly clear to partly cloudy with patchy fog. Upper 40s in colder hollows to 50s for most.

Friday – That cloud cover may spit some drizzle or mist throughout the morning, but broad valleys should remain largely sunny. Mid to upper 70s with a south breeze of 10-15 mph.

Friday night – Partly cloudy and warmer. Upper 50s to mid 60s.

Saturday – A cold front swings through bringing more cloud cover and a handful of scattered showers, with a slight chance for a few rumbles of thunder. Mid to upper 70s with a light south, then westerly wind.

Saturday Night – Clearing 50s.

Sunday – Mostly sunny. Low 70s.

Have a terrific Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault