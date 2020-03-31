Weather Blog: A brief break in the cloud cover, before damp and dreary weather returns

It’s been a bit of a damp and dreary start to the day, with a lot of low hanging clouds, fog, and even a few leftover sprinkles. But as the afternoon rolls around, a little wedge of some dry air is moving in helping to clear a bit of the cloud cover and bring out some sunshine!

It’s pretty short-lived so enjoy it while it’s here. Sunshine is hard to come by over the next couple of days.

Tonight we remain partly to mostly clear as temperatures fall back into the upper 20’s to low 30’s and we start off Wednesday with a little bit of sunshine before the clouds move back into the forecast.

Those clouds build back in Wednesday afternoon thanks to a low-pressure system well off of the coast of the Cape and Islands, but unfortunately, we don’t stay dry Wednesday night and into Thursday morning thanks to a little back door frontal boundary that drags in rain and snow showers, that linger through the day Thursday.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley