Weather Blog: A brief window for sunshine, before wet weather returns for the rest of the week

We are waking up Tuesday morning to a mix of sunshine and clouds, with a bit more sunshine in the Adirondacks and a bit more clouds cover in the Northeast Kingdom.

The trend is clearing through the afternoon, with most of us will need the sunglasses, as temperatures climb to the mid 50’s.

Overnight skies remain clear and temperatures fall back to the mid 30’s to start off the day Wednesday.

But despite starting off the day sunny, Wednesday will bring increasing clouds and a slight chance for a few rain showers, especially in the Saint Lawerence Valley.

That warm front is associated with a low-pressure system moving into the region off of the Great Lakes and will bring rain showers and gusty winds for Thursday, with heavier rain overnight and into Friday morning. Keeping a close watch on area rivers such as the Mad River, Otter Creek, and the Ausable River for minor flooding, with rainfall totals reaching an inch in some spots.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley