Weather Blog: A chilly forecast arrives next week

Happy Sunday everyone!

A mainly dry afternoon today, even seeing a few pokes of sunshine across the region. Cloudy skies will remain into tonight along with mainly dry conditions. Temperatures will continue to fall however as winds remain west 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will be near 30 degrees for most. As we move into Monday cloudy skies remain along with cooler temperatures. Make sure you have the heavy jacket when stepping out Monday morning.

Monday afternoon a few snow showers begin to develop and last into the overnight. We could see some light accumulation (Coating to an inch or two) in the higher terrain in the Adirondacks and the Green Mountains by early Tuesday. Temperatures Monday peak in the mid to lower 30s. Then we brace for some of the coldest air we have seen so far this season as we move into mid week. Highs in the 20s and teens possible by Wednesday along with overnight lows in the teens and single digits. Dress accordingly. We are also keeping our eyes on a storm system that could possibly bring some snowfall to southern VT & NH by Thursday.. still to far out to give specifics.

Have a great Sunday and workweek!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn