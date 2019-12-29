Weather Blog: A complex winter storm to cause travel issues, power outages

Good Evening everyone!

We are on the heels of a strong winter storm that will last from Sunday Night through Tuesday Night. Mother Nature is throwing the kitchen sink at us… Freezing Rain, Rain, Sleet, Snow, and Wind!

Here is what you need to know:

~Travel will be tough throughout this long-duration storm, even just traveling to get the mail will be difficult as ice builds up on anything and everything.

~Places that don’t see as much ice, will make up for it with snow, 4-8″ possible through the NEK.

~Prepare for power outages, with the threat of weighed down tree branches and power lines, and gusty winds on our western slopes.

~Stay weather aware, get prepared… and if you don’t have salt or sand for the driveway… I’d go grab some tomorrow!

Just a few degrees warmer or colder can drastically change the outcome of this storm: Please stay tuned to the latest updates

Sunday: Mostly sunny to start with clouds building in by afternoon. Upper 30’s.

Sunday Night: Precip arrives after dark starting for many as a burst of snow, but then changing to rain sleet and freezing rain by Monday morning. The NEK stays as snow!

Monday: It’s tough to say exactly what will fall, as we will change over multiple times throughout the day from rain to freezing rain, sleet and snow. Precipitation falls moderate to at times heavy, expect travel to be difficult. Winds on our western slopes will be gusty adding to the power outage threat out of the south/southeast at 15-25 with gusts to 40 possible.

Monday Night: The heaviest precip tapers off to scattered showers. Travel will still be difficult overnight.

Tuesday: Showers transition into snow showers that linger through the overnight and becoming more confined to the higher elevations overnight.

Get prepared, get your crampons and the salt and sand ready and stay with us for the latest!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley