Weather Blog: A couple of chances for beneficial rain this week

It’s a quite and cool start to this Monday, and skies are remaining mostly sunny as temperatures climb to the mid to upper 50’s nearing 60’s

Tonight clouds are building in as a warm front noses into the region, expect rain showers to arrive by early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be a damp day with off and on scattered showers and embedded heavier downpours, even a rumble of thunder or two. Rain fall totals will range from a half an inch to about an inch, very beneficial for our on going drought.

Temperatures continue to creep up this week, into the upper 60’s nearing 70 by Thursday…. but it’s not sticking around for long.

Another messy low pressures system comes streaming in off the coast Friday, bringing another good gulp of rain at this point it’s looking like it could be at least an inch. Colder is drags in on the backside of this system that could even provide some snowflake for the NEK and mountain peaks!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley